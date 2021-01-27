Pinon Hills man, 34, arrested for sexually abusing a minor under the age of 14

PINON HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Pinon Hills man was arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 14, officials said.

On Monday, January 11, 2021, detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children (CAC) Detail concluded a seven-month sexual abuse investigation.

Through investigation, detectives identified Jose Marquez-Trujillo as the suspect. According to a sheriff’s news release, detectives discovered evidence Marquez-Trujillo committed the crime of continuous sexual abuse of a minor and arrested him at the end of the investigation.

Marquez-Trujillo was booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino for violation of PC 288.5(a), continuous sexual abuse of a minor, under the age of 14, with a bail of $1,000,000.



If you have any information regarding this case or may have been a victim, please contact Detective Jonathan Cavender at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

