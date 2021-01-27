Connect with us

All News

Pinon Hills man, 34, arrested for sexually abusing a minor under the age of 14

Published

1 day ago

on

Crimes Against Children Detectives arrested Jose Marquez-Trujillo for continuous sexual abuse of a minor

PINON HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Pinon Hills man was arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 14, officials said.

On Monday, January 11, 2021, detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children (CAC) Detail concluded a seven-month sexual abuse investigation.

Through investigation, detectives identified Jose Marquez-Trujillo as the suspect. According to a sheriff’s news release, detectives discovered evidence Marquez-Trujillo committed the crime of continuous sexual abuse of a minor and arrested him at the end of the investigation.

Marquez-Trujillo was booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino for violation of PC 288.5(a), continuous sexual abuse of a minor, under the age of 14, with a bail of $1,000,000.
 
If you have any information regarding this case or may have been a victim, please contact Detective Jonathan Cavender at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Trending