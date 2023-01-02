All News
Pilot issues mayday call; lands on Cajon Blvd
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The pilot of a small plane was forced to declare an emergency landing on Cajon Blvd Monday morning.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and is expected to resume an investigation of the incident involving the PIPER PA-28-161 fixed wing single engine, 4 seats, aircraft.
According to public records, the aircraft is registered to an owner out of Apple Valley, California, and ownership was last transferred on November 17, 2022.
Per CHP logs, the pilot’s father called CHP dispatch to advise officers that his son had phoned him and said he had to land the plane.
The aircraft landed on Cajon Boulevard near Matthews Ranch Road, along the Interstate 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass.
According to reports, the pilot an 18-year-old from Hesperia said they were on their way to have breakfast at the Riverside Airport when he heard a pop and lost all power.
No injuries were reported in the crash, and the aircraft was moved off the roadway.
No further details were immediately available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
15 freeway7 days ago
Heavy Holiday Traffic Causes Delays Along the Interstate 15 Freeway Monday through the Cajon Pass and Beyond
-
All News5 days ago
Week 1 of Operation Dust Devil results in 4 arrests, 25 citations, and 3 towed vehicles
-
All News5 days ago
Hesperia man found dead inside home after police respond to a man with a gun call
-
All News7 days ago
UPDATE: Missing 85-year-old man from Hesperia found safe
-
All News6 days ago
42-year-old man arrested after firing 26 rounds inside a Victorville home
-
All News7 days ago
Mister Car Wash to be built on site of former Hesperia bar that was destroyed in 2015 Fire
-
All News6 days ago
Man gun call prompts hours-long stand-off on Orange Street in Hesperia
-
All News7 days ago
Woman Suffers Severe Burns During Victorville Apartment Fire on Christmas Day, airlifted to trauma Center