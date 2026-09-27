All NewsFeaturedHesperia News

Coroner IDs Pilot, Passenger Killed In Small Plane Crash Near Summit Valley Road In Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 1:57 pm | Sep. 27, 2026 Updated 1:59 pm | Sep. 27, 2026

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the pilot and passenger killed in a small plane crash Thursday morning in Hesperia.

On September 24, 2026, at 9:53 AM, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Summit Valley Road and Telephone Canyon Road for an airplane collision.

The pilot was identified as Guy Kapulnik, a 46-year-old resident of Los Angeles. The passenger was identified as Taylor Laska, a 33-year-old resident of Santa Monica. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crash involved a single-engine Aeronca Champion, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board launched an investigation into the crash.

Midfield Aviation, based in Apple Valley, previously confirmed the plane belonged to the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

No additional details about the circumstances leading up to the crash were immediately available.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community!

ADVERTISEMENT

🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.


Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Article: Small Plane Crash Off Summit Valley Road In Hesperia Leaves Two Dead

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Now

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 1:57 pm | Sep. 27, 2026 Updated 1:59 pm | Sep. 27, 2026
Photo of Victor Valley News Group

Victor Valley News Group

Have a news tip or story idea? Email News@vvng.com Victor Valley News Group - VVNG - provides breaking news and more for communities located within San Bernardino County, with a focus on the Victor Valley region of Southern California. Follow us on Social Media.
© Copyright Victor Valley News Group VVNG www.VVNG.com 2026, All Rights Reserved. | Contact Us | Legal: Privacy Policy | User Agreement
Back to top button
Home
Local News
Contact Us