Coroner IDs Pilot, Passenger Killed In Small Plane Crash Near Summit Valley Road In Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the pilot and passenger killed in a small plane crash Thursday morning in Hesperia.

On September 24, 2026, at 9:53 AM, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Summit Valley Road and Telephone Canyon Road for an airplane collision.

The pilot was identified as Guy Kapulnik, a 46-year-old resident of Los Angeles. The passenger was identified as Taylor Laska, a 33-year-old resident of Santa Monica. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

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The crash involved a single-engine Aeronca Champion, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board launched an investigation into the crash.

Midfield Aviation, based in Apple Valley, previously confirmed the plane belonged to the company.

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No additional details about the circumstances leading up to the crash were immediately available.

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Related Article: Small Plane Crash Off Summit Valley Road In Hesperia Leaves Two Dead

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