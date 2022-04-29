Pickup truck slams into back of sedan on southbound I-15 Thursday morning in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a pickup truck slammed into the back of a sedan early Thursday morning.

It happened at 7:17 am, on April 28, 2022, on the southbound I-15 freeway, just north of the Joshua Street offramp in Hesperia, and involved three vehicles.

The black truck slammed into the back of the silver Honda sedan and caused it to push into the back of the white Honda.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Emergency personnel responded to the incident and evaluated all occupants in the vehicles. No injuries were reported and fire cleared the scene.

Highway Patrol Officers briefly stopped southbound traffic while they moved the damaged vehicles to the right shoulder.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville CHP station.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.