Pickup truck pulling trailer catches fire on Phelan Road Monday
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Firefigters responded to a vehicle fire after a pickup truck pulling a trailer caught fire on Monday afternoon.
It happened at about 3:25 pm, on Phelan Road just west of US Highway 395 in Phelan.
The driver pulled to the right shoulder and was able to detach the trailer from the truck. Firefighters arrived and smoke and flames coming from the engine compartment. They quickly douzed the fire and kept it from spreading further.
Traffic through the area was jammed for approximately 1-hour as firefighters worked and the truck was towed away. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.
