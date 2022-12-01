Pickup truck hits two houses on Avalon Ave in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Inyo Street and Avalon Avenue and found a blue Chevy pickup truck had struck the home, then continued across the street into the yard of another home.

Deputies received calls of the crash around 9:40 a.m., December 1, 2022. According to scanner traffic, nobody inside the houses were injured.

The driver, an adult male, was treated for minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The first home sustained damage to the exterior of house after the vehicle scraped against the side of it.

The pickup truck continued to a house across the street, striking a parked pickup truck, then coming to rest with the front of the vehicle touching the second home.

Deputies are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

