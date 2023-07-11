Pickup Truck hauling a car overturns on SB 15 Freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A pickup truck hauling a car overturned on the Southbound 15 Freeway early Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred between Bear Valley Road and Main Street at approximately 5:54 a.m., July 11, 2023, and involved a white Chevy Silverado pickup truck.
For reasons unknown, the truck was traveling southbound when it lost control and overturned into a drainage ditch along the right shoulder.
The California Highway Patrol responded to the incident and located two occupants of the vehicle who were not injured.
A dog was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The two occupants and the dog were able to exit the vehicle safely.
Commuters experienced a slight slow down just south of Bear Valley Road.
As of 6:15 A.M., a tow truck was onscene preparing to remove the pickup truck from the freeway.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the California Highway Patrol – Victorville Station.
No further details were immediately available.
