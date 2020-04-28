Pickup truck driver sought in Apple Valley hit-and-run

APPLE VALLEY, Calf. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a pickup truck involved in a hit and run traffic collision Sunday evening.

On April 26, 2020, at about 6:03 pm, an unknown driver, driving a black lifted GMC Sierra pickup truck, collided with a white Honda Civic at the intersection of State Highway 18 and Pawnee Road, stated sheriff’s officials.

Officials said the occupants in the Honda sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the GMC never stopped to check on the occupants of the other vehicle or to exchange information and fled northbound on Pawnee Road.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the location of the truck is asked to contact Deputy C. Sahagun at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

