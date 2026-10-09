Pickup Truck Driver Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-15 Off-Ramp in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a pickup truck was injured Friday morning following a single-vehicle crash along the northbound Interstate 15 Nisqualli Road off-ramp in Victorville.

The crash was reported at approximately 9:49 a.m. on October 9, 2026.

The pickup truck came to rest in a dirt area alongside the off-ramp. The extent of the driver’s injuries was not immediately available.

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The circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

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