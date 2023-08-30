Pickup truck driver airlifted after rollover crash on Roundup Way in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a pickup truck was airlifted to a trauma center after a rollover crash Monday night in the Town of Apple Valley.

The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported on August 28, 2023, at about 7:19 p.m., on Roundup Way and Navajo Road.

For reasons still under investigation, the driver of a pickup truck lost control and rolled multiple times. The truck wrapped around a large pine tree and came to a stop, leaving the driver trapped inside.

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District used the jaws of life to remove the male from the vehicle. After extrication was complete, he was rushed by ambulance to nearby Mendel Park and subsequently airlifted to a trauma center.

According to a family friend, the driver remains hospitalized and in critical condition.

The roadway was closed in both directions for a couple of hours. The investigation into the collision is being handled by the California Highway Patrol Victorville station.

