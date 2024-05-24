Phelan Woman Found Sitting in a Stolen Truck Arrested for Possession of Stolen Property

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 43-year-old resident of Pinon Hills was arrested after she was found sitting inside a stolen truck, officials said.

It happened on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at approximately 8:37 a.m., at the 7-Eleven at 4074 Phelan Road in Phelan.

Deputy J. Ballinger observed a parked truck with an attached trailer displaying no license plate. The deputy contacted Andrea Varty who was sitting in the driver’s seat of the truck.

Through investigation, it was determined the truck had been stolen out of Adelanto on January 14, 2024. Andrea Varty was arrested without incident for possession of stolen property.

She was subsequently booked at the High Desert Detention Center, where she is currently being held on $30,000 bail.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the theft and are seeking any additional information that may assist in the case. Those with information are urged to contact Deputy J. Ballinger at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station by calling 760-552-6800.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through We-Tip by calling 800-78CRIME or visiting www.wetip.com.





