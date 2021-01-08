Phelan woman arrested for multiple felony warrants and vehicle burglary

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 37-year-old Phelan woman was arrested for multiple felony warrants and vehicle burglary, officials said.

On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 10:00 pm, Deputies D. Patterson and J. Sandles served an arrest warrant for Hayley Marie Patterson at a residence in the 4100 Block of State Hwy 138, in Phelan.

Patterson was wanted on multiple felony warrants and for a recent vehicle burglary in the community of Wrightwood. She was arrested without incident, officials said.

While at her residence, Deputy Sandles conducted a records check of a UHAUL trailer sitting in the yard. The records check confirmed the UHAUL to be stolen out of Hesperia in November 2020, officials said.

Hayley Marie Patterson was booked at the High Desert Detention Center. She is currently being held on current charges and warrants out of San Bernardino County and Los Angeles County.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information, or additional victims are asked to contact Deputy D. Peterson at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station (760)552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

