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Phelan Pursuit Ends With Crash Into Parked Car, 44-Year-Old Driver Arrested

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 12:47 pm | Nov. 12, 2026 Updated 12:47 pm | Nov. 12, 2026

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 44-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he failed to yield for a traffic stop in Phelan and his vehicle struck a parked car at the end of the pursuit.

The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2026, in the area of Beekley Road and Nielson Road.

According to Jenny Smith, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle for suspected license plate and registration violations.

The driver, later identified as Nathan Allen Miller, failed to yield and continued to violate traffic laws as deputies pursued him.

When the vehicle came to a stop, Miller tried to get out without putting it in park, Smith said. His vehicle then struck a parked car.

Deputies searched Miller’s vehicle and found a scale, several resealable plastic bags and suspected narcotics, Smith said.

Miller was booked at the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of evading a peace officer with disregard for safety (Vehicle Code 2800.2(a)) and possession of a controlled substance for sale (Health and Safety Code 11351). He was also booked on several outstanding warrants.

Booking records list $50,000 bail on the evading and drug charges and show a court appearance scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2026, in Department NF of Victorville Superior Court.

The records also list separate cases involving driving under the influence of a drug (Vehicle Code 23152(f)), carrying a loaded firearm in public (Penal Code 25850(a)), driving with a suspended license (Vehicle Code 14601.1(a)) and petty theft (Penal Code 490.2).

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 12:47 pm | Nov. 12, 2026 Updated 12:47 pm | Nov. 12, 2026
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