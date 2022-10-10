Phelan man ID’d as motorcyclist killed in crash on I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist killed in a crash on the I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass was identified as Eduardo C. Zaragoza, a 30-year-old resident of Phelan.

The fatal crash happened on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at about 4:21 am, on the northbound I-15, near the Kenwood Avenue exit.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the rider lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown off. A woman in a red Nissan Sentra was unable to stop in time and struck the rider. Zaragoza was struck by a passing vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

