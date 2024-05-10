Phelan Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants Following Tip from Concerned Citizen

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A timely tip from an alert citizen led to the arrest of a Phelan man with outstanding warrants on Wednesday morning.

The incident unfolded when deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a call about a suspicious person near the cell tower at Sheep Creek Road and Goss Road on May 8, 2024.

The caller reported an adult male driving a gray GMC truck was blocking a maintenance service road to the tower.

Upon arrival, officers identified the individual as 40-year-old Nicholas Navarro. Navarro informed deputies he had stopped to walk and refuel his vehicle.

Further checks revealed that the truck’s registration was expired, and Navarro was wanted on multiple warrants out of San Bernardino County. According to police records, these included charges for the possession of firearms by a felon and for manufacturing a short-barrel gun.

Navarro was arrested without incident and his vehicle was towed due to the expired registration. He was subsequently booked into the High Desert Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail.

The sheriff’s office has encouraged anyone with further information to reach out to Deputy J. Lee at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, or to leave an anonymous tip with We-Tip at their hotline or website.

Authorities have praised the observant citizen whose vigilance and quick action facilitated the arrest, emphasizing the community’s role in crime prevention and highlighting the importance of the “See Something, Say Something” initiative.

The investigation remains open as officials continue to gather more information.





