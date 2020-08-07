Phelan man arrested in undercover sting to solicit teen girl on dating app

Authorities seek the public’s help to determine if other underage victims may have had contact with the suspect.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old Phelan man has been arrested after reportedly chatting on a dating app with someone he believed to be an underage girl, then agreeing to meet her at a park in Beaumont.

The suspect, Leonides Edgardo Guzman, was arrested on August 5, 2020, after agreeing to meet a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl but was an undercover DA’s Office investigator working on the Sexual Assault felony Enforcement/Internet Crimes Against Children (SAFE/ICAC) task force.

According to a news release from the Riverside DA’s office, “the undercover investigator told Guzman they were a 13-year-old girl, and, during their “chats”, Guzman sent the undercover investigator multiple inappropriate/illegal photos.”

Guzman arranged a meeting at a park in Beaumont, where he was arrested by the task force on suspicion of various felonies, including sending harmful matter to a minor, and contacting a minor for sex. He was booked and is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

“This latest operation involving our SAFE/ICAC Team has successfully arrested yet another dangerous alleged sexual predator and we will continue to actively pursue these predators in our communities,” said the District Attorney’s Chief of Investigators Joe DelGiudice. “While reports of these types of online predatory incidents against children have increased during the pandemic, the citizens of Riverside County should know that the DA’s Office and, especially our Bureau of Investigation, are vigilant in its mission to keep children safe and hold offenders accountable.”

Authorities believe there may be underage victims who have had contact with Guzman and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them. If you, or someone you know, had or may have had any illicit contact with the suspect, you are asked to call the task force toll-free at (866) 723-3595 or email safe@rivcoda.org.

(Booking photo courtesy of Riverside County DA’s Office)

DA Officers arresting Leonides Edgardo Guzman. (Photo courtesy of Riverside County DA’s Office)

