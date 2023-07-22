Phelan man arrested for DUI after causing a chain reaction crash on Highway 395 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 52-year-old Phelan man was arrested for DUI after causing a chain reaction crash in Hesperia.

On Monday, July 17, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., deputies with the Hesperia Police Department responded to the area of US 395 Highway and Main Street, in reference to a hit and run traffic collision.

Upon arrival, deputies determined a red Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on US Hwy 395.

Approximately 15 cars were at a complete stop on US Hwy 395 at the intersection of Main Street. The Chevrolet collided with the rear end of a black Kia Optima at approximately 50 mph, causing a chain reaction of a 5 vehicle traffic collision, officials said.

The driver of the Chevrolet fled the scene on foot into the desert area in the southeast direction. Involved parties of the traffic collision attempted to stop the driver from fleeing but were unsuccessful.

The driver, later identified as Christian Jennings, was located in the desert area and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

A Field Sobriety Test was conducted on Jennings and he was placed under arrest. Jennings was transported to a local hospital for injuries where he was issued a citation for CVC 23152(B)- Driving Under the Influence over 0.8%.

One involved party was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and the other parties involved did not report any injuries.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

