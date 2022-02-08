Phelan man arrested after falsely reporting his mother had been shot

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested a 31-year-old Phelan man for being under the influence after he allegedly falsely reported his mother had been shot.

On Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 5:45 p.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from Matthew Pick.

According to a sheriff’s news release, Pick stated his mom had been shot by gang members and drug into a field.

“Pick told the dispatcher he was parked on this side of the road near Sheep Creek Road and Phelan Road waiting for his mom to bring him gasoline when the shooting occurred,” stated the release. “Deputies were able to locate his mom who was safe, not injured, and learned all allegations were false.”

Matthew Pick was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center. He was cited and released from custody the following morning.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy R. Sanchez, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.