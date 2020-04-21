Phelan man, 42, arrested on child sex crime charges after a short pursuit

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Phelan man being investigated over sex crimes involving a child was arrested after leading police on a pursuit and crashing Monday evening, officials said.

On April 20, 2020, at 6:00 pm, Deputy Kyle Schuler from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Apple Valley to investigate a sex crime with a child.

Deputies contacted the suspect, Stephen Rowell Leslie II, at his residence in the 3000 block of Olivera Road in Phelan and according to a sheriff’s news release, Leslie fled in his vehicle and led the deputy on a 2-3 mile pursuit.

“Leslie lost control of his vehicle, drove off Smoke Tree Road near Johnson Road, and his vehicle became disabled,” stated the release. Officials said a deputy who was checking on Leslie after the crash was assaulted as he checked for injuries.

Leslie was arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He will be booked once he is released from the hospital, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, (760) 552-6800. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can report information to WeTip by calling 1-800-78-CRIME, or by accessing the website at www.wetip.com.

