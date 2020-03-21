PetSmart temporarily suspends adoptions and grooming salon services amid Covid-19

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — PetSmart made the tough decision to temporarily stop all in-store adoptions and close grooming salons amidst the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

According to PetSmart, the closure went into effect on Saturday, March 21, 2020, and there was no word on when the salon would reopen.

The company made the following announcement on Saturday morning via email.

“Dear friends & family, During this time of uncertainty, we appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to monitor and adapt to the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus. We have made the difficult but necessary decision to temporarily suspend all in-store adoption events until further notice. This includes all events in our U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico stores. This does not impact our in-store PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Centers and 7-Day Cat Centers. We will continue to work closely with local animal welfare organizations to help the pets housed in these centers find forever homes. We recognize the impact this may have on your community’s animal shelter, and we want you to know that we will resume adoption events at our stores as soon as possible. If you have been thinking about welcoming an adoptable pet into your home, we hope you will consider visiting one of our PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Centers and 7-Day Cat Centers. Thank you for loving pets as much as we do. We are confident that we will get through this together.” PetSmart

Beginning March 21, store hours of operation are 9 a.m. ‐ 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. ‐ 7 p.m. on Sundays.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 130,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.