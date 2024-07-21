Pets are Free Through July 31 at San Bernardino County Animal Care

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Looking to adopt a new pet? Now through July 31, animal lovers can participate in the “Paws of July” campaign, which allows for free pet adoptions.

This month-long event waives all adoption fees, making it easier for individuals and families to bring home a new companion.

All adopted pets come spayed or neutered, microchipped, and receive most vaccinations.

For more information about animals available for adoption, please visit San Bernardino County Animal Care or call (800) 472-5609.

To support animals at the shelter through donations, visit arffund.org.





(Scroll Down To Comment)