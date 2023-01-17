Person trapped in crash on Highway 138

Cajon Junction, Calif – One person was trapped under an SUV on Highway 138 Tuesday.

The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported at 12:46 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 138, just east of Interstate 15, on Jan. 17, 2023.

The involved black SUV sustained major damage after it struck a pole and overturned during the course of the collision.

Emergency workers with the San Bernardino County Fire Department arrived at the scene and located the vehicle on its roof and one person trapped underneath it.

The trapped person was extricated at about 1 p.m., and the fire department requested a helicopter for the person, who was listed in critical condition.

The request for a helicopter was canceled, and instead, the person was taken by ground ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in unknown condition.

A second ambulance was requested for another occupant of the vehicle who sustained minor injuries.

All westbound lanes of Highway 138 were closed for the rescue. No further details were immediately available.

The crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

