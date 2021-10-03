Person shot on Serrano Road in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police in Apple Valley investigated a shooting that occurred in a residential area on Saturday.

It happened at about 12:03 pm, on October 2nd in the 20200 block of Serrano Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG that based on preliminary information one subject was shot and transported to a local hospital. The spokeswoman said no other details were currently available for release.

Deputies taped off the front entrance of a multi-unit housing complex and interviewed several people outside. Information on if any suspect or suspects have been arrested was not available.

Additional information will be updated as it’s released.

