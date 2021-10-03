All News
Person shot on Serrano Road in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police in Apple Valley investigated a shooting that occurred in a residential area on Saturday.
It happened at about 12:03 pm, on October 2nd in the 20200 block of Serrano Road.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG that based on preliminary information one subject was shot and transported to a local hospital. The spokeswoman said no other details were currently available for release.
Deputies taped off the front entrance of a multi-unit housing complex and interviewed several people outside. Information on if any suspect or suspects have been arrested was not available.
Additional information will be updated as it’s released.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Victorville CHP to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Spring Valley Lake
-
All News5 days ago
SB County Parks District Employee Arrested for False Imprisonment of a Co-Worker
-
All News3 days ago
Elderly man assaulted and tied up during home invasion in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
3 arrested after victim uses GPS to help track stolen property in Hesperia
-
All News3 days ago
One airlifted after rollover crash on 15 freeway in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on 7th Street in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
Adelanto man arrested for the murder of Mark Alexander in Phelan
-
All News1 day ago
Over 300 pounds of marijuana were seized during a search warrant in Victorville