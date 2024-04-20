Person shot during a possible party at a home in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials confirmed one person was struck by gunfire during a shooting outside of a home Friday evening in the Town of Apple Valley.

On April 19, 2024, at about 5:45 p.m., Sheriff’s Dispatch began receiving calls about gunshots being heard in the area of Kasota Road, near Siskiyiou Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG there were reports of a possible party in the area where the gunshots may have come from. “One person with a gunshot wound has been transported to a hospital for treatment,” stated Rodriguez.

The spokeswoman said information regarding a suspect or suspects and a motive were not available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.





