Person shot during a possible party at a home in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials confirmed one person was struck by gunfire during a shooting outside of a home Friday evening in the Town of Apple Valley.
On April 19, 2024, at about 5:45 p.m., Sheriff’s Dispatch began receiving calls about gunshots being heard in the area of Kasota Road, near Siskiyiou Road.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG there were reports of a possible party in the area where the gunshots may have come from. “One person with a gunshot wound has been transported to a hospital for treatment,” stated Rodriguez.
The spokeswoman said information regarding a suspect or suspects and a motive were not available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
