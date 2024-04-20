 
All NewsApple Valley NewsFeatured

Person shot during a possible party at a home in Apple Valley

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupApril 19, 2024 | 9:56 pmLast Updated: April 19, 2024 | 9:56 pm

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials confirmed one person was struck by gunfire during a shooting outside of a home Friday evening in the Town of Apple Valley.

On April 19, 2024, at about 5:45 p.m., Sheriff’s Dispatch began receiving calls about gunshots being heard in the area of Kasota Road, near Siskiyiou Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG there were reports of a possible party in the area where the gunshots may have come from. “One person with a gunshot wound has been transported to a hospital for treatment,” stated Rodriguez.

The spokeswoman said information regarding a suspect or suspects and a motive were not available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.


To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

More Local News

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupApril 19, 2024 | 9:56 pmLast Updated: April 19, 2024 | 9:56 pm

More Local News

Barstow Police Arrest Suspect For Rape of a 13-year-old Girl

April 19, 2024

Victorville CHP to hold Sobriety Checkpoint on April 20th

April 19, 2024
Deputies Investigate Random Shooting at Local Gas Station; Suspect Located and Arrested for Attempted Murder

Suspect in random Apple Valley Shell gas station shooting held on $2M bail

April 19, 2024

Police search for juvenile suspect after shooting investigation at Lilian Park in Barstow

April 18, 2024
Back to top button