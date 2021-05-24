Person found dead near Solstice Senior Living in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officials conducted a death investigation after a person was found dead near the Solstice Senior Living facility in Apple Valley.

It happened just after 3:00 pm, on May 22, 2021, in the 20500 block of Bear Valley Road.

Patrol vehicles blocked the entrance and a blue 2018 Nissan Kicks parked in a vacant lot in front of the facility, was blocked off with sheriff’s crime scene tape.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller said there were suspicious circumstances, however, Homicide Detectives were not requested.

Additional information or the identity of the deceased was not available.

