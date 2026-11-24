VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies responding to a report of trespassing Sunday morning found a person dead inside a Victorville home, according to Gloria Orejel, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The trespassing call was reported at about 10:24 a.m. on November 22, 2026, in the 13800 block of Burning Tree Drive.



VVNG observed at least two detectives from the department’s Specialized Investigations Division and a crime scene investigation truck at the home.

The Sheriff’s Department’s media logs list an arrest in connection with the call. Orejel told VVNG that further details about the investigation were pending and would be shared as soon as they became available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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