Person found dead in car in Walmart parking lot in Hesperia; police activity in area

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A death investigation is underway after a person was found deceased inside a vehicle in the Hesperia Walmart parking lot.

Deputies from the Hesperia Police Department and Firefighters from the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded just after 1pm, Tuesday December 13, 2022, to the Walmart located at 13401 Main Street, in Hesperia.

Upon arrival, medical personal made access to the occupant of a gray 2022 Hyundai Elantra and determined the person was deceased.

(Active investigation after person was found deceased in a Hyundai . – Gabriel D. Espinoza VVNG)

“I don’t have have any details yet, the scene is still pretty active,” San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG.

It was not immediately known how long the vehicle had been at the location.

The store remains open during the investigation. No further details were immediately available.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.