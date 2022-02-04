All News
Person found dead in a field near Monte Vista and La Mesa Roads in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department responded to a field where a person was found dead Thursday morning in Victorville.
It happed at about 10:23 am, on February 3, 2022, in the area of Monte Vista and La mesa Roads.
VVNG reached out to the Victorville sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak who confirmed the deceased person was found in a field.
Multiple detectives along with a CSI truck parked along Monte Vista and walked into the open field where they conducted their investigation.
The spokeswoman said she had no additional information at this time.
Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
