All News
Dead body found along Escondido Avenue Friday afternoon in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities conducted a death investigation after a person was found dead along a drainage ditch in Hesperia.
At about 1:50 pm, on July 8, 2022, authorities responded to the area of Escondido Avenue and Sultana Street, near Walmart and Kaiser Permanente.
A couple of detectives responded to the area along the east side of the road, behind a chain-linked fence lined with large trees and shrubs.
Not many details are currently known about the ongoing investigation, however, sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta was able to confirm that there was a dead body at the location.
“There is no info available yet on any other specifics regarding the gender of the body or the investigation (whether or not it is a homicide),” stated Huerta.
Lisa Moreno commented on a live video that was posted to the Victor Valley News Facebook Page and said her son found the body. “All we know is it was a female [who] had been there for a very long time.”
The identity of the deceased will be released by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office. This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
1 juvenile dead, another injured after hit-and-run off-road crash
-
All News6 days ago
Homicide investigation begins after man found dead near Gas Line Road in Victorville
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
Convicted felon returns to Adelanto restaurant to pick up gun left behind in a booth
-
All News3 days ago
Young victims in fatal Stoddard Wells OHV hit-and-run crash ID’d, search for suspect continues
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
Residential burglary suspect fled before SWAT surrounded home in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
47-year-old Hesperia man killed in Saturday night rollover crash
-
All News5 days ago
Semi catches fire after crashing with a car on Main Street in Hesperia
-
All News4 days ago
3 men arrested in Hesperia as a result of firing guns in their yard