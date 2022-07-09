Dead body found along Escondido Avenue Friday afternoon in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities conducted a death investigation after a person was found dead along a drainage ditch in Hesperia.

At about 1:50 pm, on July 8, 2022, authorities responded to the area of Escondido Avenue and Sultana Street, near Walmart and Kaiser Permanente.

A couple of detectives responded to the area along the east side of the road, behind a chain-linked fence lined with large trees and shrubs.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Not many details are currently known about the ongoing investigation, however, sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta was able to confirm that there was a dead body at the location.

“There is no info available yet on any other specifics regarding the gender of the body or the investigation (whether or not it is a homicide),” stated Huerta.

Lisa Moreno commented on a live video that was posted to the Victor Valley News Facebook Page and said her son found the body. “All we know is it was a female [who] had been there for a very long time.”

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The identity of the deceased will be released by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office. This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

