Person found dead after vehicle fire in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A deceased person was found after a vehicle fire was knocked down Sunday morning in Victorville.

On April 2, 2023, at about 10:00 am, Victorville City Fire responded to a vehicle fire in a field near Cypress Avenue and Yates Road, across the street from Galileo School.

Firefighters determined there was a person inside and requested for deputies to respond.

After the fire was extinguished, the scene was handed over to deputies and the coroner was requested to respond.

Deputies have taped-off a large section of the field surrounding the burned out vehicle and started knocking on doors of nearby residents.

VVNG has reached out to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s public information officer via email to inquire on if homicide detectives will be responding to the scene.

This is a developing story and additional details will be updated as they become available.

