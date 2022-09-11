All News
Person critically injured after possibly being ejected in rollover crash on I-15 in Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A person was critically injured after possibly being ejected in a rollover crash on the southbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass.
The two-vehicle crash involving a black Range Rover and a black GMC pickup truck was reported at 12:33 pm, north of Highway 138, near the escape ramp and involved.
For reasons still under investigation, the Range Rover lost control and overturned multiple times before coming to a stop on a dirt slope along the right shoulder. Callers reported a person was possibly ejected and down on their side.
San Bernardino County Fire arrived on scene and reported they had a total of two patients. One with critical injuries and the other with minor injuries, and both were transported by ground ambulances to nearby hospitals.
Southbound traffic ‘going down the hill’ on the I-15 was backed up to Ranchero Road in Hesperia due to the incident.
Caltrans was advised of an electronic speed sign that was damaged in the accident. The California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Man found dead inside car parked on Rodeo Dr in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Abrupt change in weather expected as hurricane Kay inches closer to So Cal
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
Woman found dead outside bathroom at Richardson Park in Adelanto
-
All News6 days ago
Smoke from the Radford Fire burning near Big Bear is visible from the Victor Valley
-
All News4 days ago
Soldier stationed at Fort Irwin arrested for possession of child porn after cyber tip
-
All News2 days ago
Female pedestrian killed on D Street in Victorville identified as Emily Salgado
-
All News5 days ago
2 arrested after stealing a utility vehicle from Riverside Prep in Oro Grande
-
All News2 days ago
Woman shot and killed in parking lot of Aspire Apartments in Victorville