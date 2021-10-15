Person airlifted after late night rollover crash in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted to a trauma center and another was transported to a local hospital following a late-night rollover crash in Victorville.

It happened at 12:39 am, on Friday, October 15th, along Mariposa Road where the roadway curves near Locust Avenue.

Upon arrival, Victorville City Firefighters located the white sedan off the roadway, with extensive damage, and in a dirt field. Emergency personnel requested a medical helicopter and an additional ground ambulance to respond to the scene.

Mercy Air 22 accepted the flight and transported the patient to Loma Linda University Medical Center. A second person was transported by ground to Desert Valley Hospital. An update on their condition was not available.

A portion of Mariposa Road was closed in both directions as the vehicle were towed away from the scene. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-2911.

