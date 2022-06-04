Person airlifted after SUV slams into Victorville Fire Medic Squad truck

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted after an SUV slammed into a Victorville Fire Medic Squad truck on Friday afternoon.

It happened at about 3:00 PM on June 3, 2022, at the intersection of La Mesa Road and Amethyst Road near Liberty Elementary School.

Firefighters reported they had a total of three occupants in the 2003 Chevy Trailblazer and they had one person trapped and would require minor extrication.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

A medical helicopter was requested to respond and land at the nearby park. Mercy Air 22 landed in the field and airlifted the person to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

A Victorville City firefighter and two other occupants from the vehicle were transported as a precaution to Desert Valley Hospital.

Victorville City Spokeswoman Sue Jones told VVNG the incident is currently under investigation. “We hope all involved, including our VFD firefighter/paramedics are safe and recover quickly,” stated the spokeswoman.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

Additional details will be updated as it becomes available. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-2911.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.