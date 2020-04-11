Person airlifted after Scion crashes into tree near the Victorville golf course

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted to a trauma center after crashing into a tree near the Victorville golf course Friday evening.

Just before 5:30 p.m., the Victorville Fire Department responded the 16300 block of Greentree Blvd and Wimbleton Drive for reports of a vehicle into a tree.

Mercy Air landed at Victor Valley Global Medical Center for the victim. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, Victor Valley News)

Upon arrival, firefighters located the Scion in the middle of the roadway blocking traffic. The impact caused a large tree to split and land in the street.

One person was transported by ground ambulance to Victor Valley Global Medical Center and then further airlifted to a trauma center.

No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The person was flown to a trauma center. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, Victor Valley News)

