Person airlifted after Saturday night crash on Luna Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted and another was transported by ambulance after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Victorville.

It happened at about 9:50 pm, on July 22, 2023, in the 13600 block of Luna Road.

A silver four-door sedan with front end damage was blocking the middle of the roadway and a red four-door Chevy sedan with New York plates was partially off the roadway, on the sidewalk, and in the front yard of a residence along the south side of the street.

Luna Road was temporarily closed between Amethyst Road and Wrangler Lane until tow trucks removed the vehicles from the roadway.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.