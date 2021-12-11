Person airlifted after crash on Summit Valley Rd in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted after a two-vehicle crash near the Hesperia airport on Saturday morning.

It happened at 9:22 am, on December 11, 2021, on Summit Valley Road near Ranchero Road.

Firefighters with San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and located a Honda Pilot SUV and a Toyota Tercel with major damage and blocking the two-lane roadway.

Extrication was performed to remove an occupant trapped in the Toyota. Firefighters determined a helicopter would be needed and they utilized Mercy Air to airlift the patient to a trauma center.

A woman from the SUV was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Summit Valley Road was closed in both directions as deputies photographed the scene and waited for a tow truck to arrive. The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

