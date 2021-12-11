All News
Person airlifted after crash on Summit Valley Rd in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted after a two-vehicle crash near the Hesperia airport on Saturday morning.
It happened at 9:22 am, on December 11, 2021, on Summit Valley Road near Ranchero Road.
Firefighters with San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and located a Honda Pilot SUV and a Toyota Tercel with major damage and blocking the two-lane roadway.
Extrication was performed to remove an occupant trapped in the Toyota. Firefighters determined a helicopter would be needed and they utilized Mercy Air to airlift the patient to a trauma center.
A woman from the SUV was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Summit Valley Road was closed in both directions as deputies photographed the scene and waited for a tow truck to arrive. The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.
