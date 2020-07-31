All News
Person airlifted after crash on Ranchero Road in Oak Hills
OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted following a crash in Oak Hills Friday afternoon.
It happened at the intersection of Ranchero Road and Mariposa Road at 1:35 p.m. and involved a pickup truck and a sedan.
According to scanner traffic, a female occupant of the sedan was transported by ambulance to the football field at Oak Hills High School and further airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Westbound Ranchero Road was blocked at the I-15 due to the incident.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office.
