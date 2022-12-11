Permits filed to construct 2 warehouses in Hesperia with over 1.8 million square feet combined, south of Target

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two conditional use permits have been filed with the City of Hesperia to construct approximately 1.8 million square feet of industrial warehouse space on approximately 97 acres of vacant land, south of Target.

The two buildings will be constructed under one project, with one being just over 1.1 million square feet, and the other just over 740,000 square feet.

Building 1 will be located on the east side of Mesa Linda Street, immediately west of the I-15 Freeway, and approximately 1,000 feet south of Main Street, with the Tractor Supply store further to the north.

(The green marking is the parcel of building 2 at the corner of Highway 395 and Poplar Street, and building 1 is located on the right of it, on Mesa Linda Street)

Building 2 will be constructed at the northeast corner of Highway 395 and Poplar Street. To the south of Building 2 is the Stepping Stone commercial/industrial business park followed by vacant land.

Given the size of the project, it’s anticipated to support approximately 2,309 permanent jobs once constructed, according to the report.

(Various view points looking at building 2 from Highway 395. – Hesperia Staff Report)

The applicant for the project is Covington Group, who broke a record last year when they completed the largest single acquisition of industrial properties in the Inland Empire totaling $270 million.

The 3.4 million square feet of warehouse and distribution buildings they acquired are at the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville and include tenants such as Newell Brands, M&M Mars, Boeing, and Plastipak Packaging.

The future tenants of the two warehouses are not yet known.

Last year, a Covington Group affiliate sold 60 acres of its 200-acre portfolio investment of the Hesperia Commerce Center to Exeter Property Group, which completed Modway.

(View of building 1 from I-15 freeway, and other viewpoints. – Hesperia Staff Reports)

Future updates pertaining to this project will be published on VVNG.com.

