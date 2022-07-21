Pedestrian walking on I-15 freeway in Victorville struck by vehicle

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian walking on the I-15 freeway was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday in Victorville.

It happened at about 4:22 pm, on July 20, 2022, along the northbound I-15, right under the Roy Rogers Drive overpass.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the pedestrian was first reported walking in the slow lane.

Moments later, the responsible party called 911 and reported the pedestrian was down on the right hand shoulder.

Firefighters with the Victorville Fire Department arrived on scene and requested a helicopter to airlift the pedestrian.

An ambulance transported the pedestrian to Victor Valley Global Medical Center and was subsequently airlifted to an out of area trauma center.

No other information was available for release and the California Highway Patrol Victorville station is investigating.

