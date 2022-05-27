Pedestrian hit near Main Street and Mariposa Road in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Mariposa Road near Main Street.

San Bernardino County Fire and the Hesperia Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision just after 10:30 p.m., on Thursday May 26, 2022.

Upon arrival, emergency personal located a male victim who was laying on the ground, alert and breathing.

The male victim was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officials. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

According to statistics, as the temperature starts rising, so does foot traffic in the local area, making it more important than ever to practice safer driving, and walking habits.

In fact, in 2019, there were 6,205 pedestrians killed and an estimated 76,000 pedestrians injured nationwide, according to the latest numbers provided by the National Highway Safety Administration.

Know the Basics—Pedestrian Safety

8 Safety Tips for Drivers

Look out for pedestrians everywhere, at all times. Use extra caution when driving in hard-to-see conditions, such as nighttime or bad weather. Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or otherwise entering a crosswalk. Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and stop well back from the crosswalk to give other vehicles an opportunity to see the crossing pedestrians so they can stop too. Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk. There may be people crossing where you can’t see. Never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Follow the speed limit, especially around people on the street, in school zones and in neighborhoods where children are present. Be extra cautious when backing up and look for pedestrians.

8 Walking Safety Tips

Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals. Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available. If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible. Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right. If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross. Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways, or backing up in parking lots. Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment. Embrace walking as a healthy form of transportation – get up, get out and get moving

