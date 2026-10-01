Pedestrian Suffers Major Injuries After Being Struck By Pickup Truck In Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 63-year-old Apple Valley man suffered major injuries after he was struck by a pickup truck while crossing the roadway on Monday evening, authorities said.

The crash was reported at about 7:38 p.m. on September 28, 2026, near the intersection of Navajo Road and Ottawa Road.

Deputies with the Apple Valley Station and rescue personnel from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded to the scene and located the pedestrian, identified as Louis Guzman, suffering from major injuries, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

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Investigators determined Guzman was crossing Navajo Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Navajo Road.

The vehicle was identified as a Ford F-250 pickup driven by 33-year-old Apple Valley resident Nicole Weiner.

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Weiner remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, authorities said. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to have been a factor in the crash at this time.

Guzman was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

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The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Apple Valley Police Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

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Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 844-909-3006, text REPORT to 844-909-3006, or submit information through the Sheriff’s Department tip portal: https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites

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