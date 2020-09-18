All News
Pedestrian struck Thursday night in old town Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was critically injured after they were struck by a vehicle in old town Victorville Thursday night.
Victorville City Fire responded to the incident at the intersection of 7th and C Streets and upon arrival, they located the male pedestrian down in the southbound lanes of 7th Street next to a four door sedan.
Helicopter Reach 43 landed at Victor Valley Global Medical Center and subsequently airlifted the pedestrian toArrowhead Regional Medical Center.
The male driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police during the investigation.
Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
