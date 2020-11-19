All News
Pedestrian struck on Bear Valley Road Wednesday night
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian struck by a vehicle Wednesday night was airlifted to a trauma center.
It happened at about 5:34 PM on November 18, 2020, on Bear Valley Road near Third Avenue on the Hesperia side.
San Bernardino County Fire requested a helicopter to land in the Hesperia High School football field at the corner of Maple Avenue and Willow Street. An update on the extent of injuries was not available.
Westbound traffic on Bear Valley Road was temporarily detoured as deputies investigated the crash. A pickup truck with flashers was stopped along the shoulder of the roadway.
This story is developing and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
