Pedestrian struck on Bear Valley Rd near Second Ave Wednesday morning in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are conducting an investigation after a pedestrian was struck early Wednesday morning in Hesperia.

It happened at about 6:05 a.m., on September 13, 2023, along Bear Valley Road between Third and Second Avenue.

Firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire responded to reports of a man down. Upon arrival, they confirmed it was a vehicle versus a pedestrian and requested a medical helicopter.

The pedestrian was rushed into the E.R. at Desert Valley Hospital and subsequently airlifted via a Mercy Air helicopter to Antelope Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

The involved vehicle, a white GMC 2500HD sweeper truck pulled into Tom’s parking lot where police contacted the adult male driver. His truck sustained significant damage to the right side of the hood and front bumper.

Two eastbound lanes of Bear Valley Road were closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

