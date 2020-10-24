Connect with us

All News

Pedestrian struck by vehicle Friday night on Mojave Drive in Victorville

Published

16 hours ago

on

pedestrian hit by car in victorville
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle sustained life threatening injuries Friday night. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)
(This AD is paid for by the Elizabeth" Liz" Becerra for Victorville City Council campaign.)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian struck by a vehicle Friday night was airlifted to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of Mojave Drive near Condor Road just before 6:30 PM on October 23, 2020.

According to witnesses, the impact caused the pedestrian to be thrown into the air, and CPR was performed at the scene.

Victorville City Fire requested a medical helicopter to land at Victor Valley Global Medical Center and the pedestrian was subsequently airlifted to a trauma center.

Sheriff’s deputies located a 2003 Honda Accord with damage to the passenger side windshield in the nearby parking lot of the Circle K gas station. The driver of the vehicle was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Eastbound traffic on Mojave Drive was closed for a couple of hours as deputies investigated. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

hit and run pedestrian victorville

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Trending