Pedestrian struck by vehicle Friday night on Mojave Drive in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian struck by a vehicle Friday night was airlifted to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of Mojave Drive near Condor Road just before 6:30 PM on October 23, 2020.

According to witnesses, the impact caused the pedestrian to be thrown into the air, and CPR was performed at the scene.

Victorville City Fire requested a medical helicopter to land at Victor Valley Global Medical Center and the pedestrian was subsequently airlifted to a trauma center.

Sheriff’s deputies located a 2003 Honda Accord with damage to the passenger side windshield in the nearby parking lot of the Circle K gas station. The driver of the vehicle was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Eastbound traffic on Mojave Drive was closed for a couple of hours as deputies investigated. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.