Pedestrian struck by vehicle Friday afternoon on Kiowa Rd in Apple Valley

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 15, 2024 | 6:36 pmLast Updated: June 15, 2024 | 6:41 pm
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and airlifted Friday afternoon in the Town of Apple Valley. 

It happened on June 14, 2024, at about 2:07 pm in the 10000 block of Kiowa Road. 

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded the incident and requested an airship. 

The pedestrian was rushed by ambulance to the helipad at Victor Valley Global Medical Center and subsequently airlifted via a Mercy Air helicopter. 

A blue 2016 Kia Forte with damage to the passenger side windshield and hood pulled over along the right hand shoulder.

The female driver cooperated with the deputies investigating the incident. 

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Apple Valley Police Department. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available. 

