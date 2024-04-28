Pedestrian struck by SUV Saturday night on Peach Avenue in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A portion of Peach Avenue was closed on Saturday evening after a pedestrian was struck by an SUV.

The incident was reported at 7:07 PM on April 27, 2024, on Peach Avenue between Sycamore and Manzanita Streets in the City of Hesperia.

Firefighters with San Bernardino County Fire responded to the collision and located a pedestrian down in the northbound lane.

Firefighters requested a helicopter to airlift the pedestrian who was transported from the scene by ground ambulance to Desert Valley Hospital and subsequently airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

A white Volkswagen SUV with damage to the area around the headlight and hood of the driver’s side remained at the scene. The driver cooperated with deputies conducting the investigation.

As of 7:30 PM, Peach Avenue remained closed for the investigation for an unknown duration. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.





