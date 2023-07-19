All NewsFeaturedHesperia News

Pedestrian struck by SUV on Main Street in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian struck by an SUV Tuesday night in Hesperia was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

It happened at about 9:00 pm, on July 18, 2023, at the intersection of Main Street and G Avenue, near the Taco Bell. 

According to a witness, the pedestrian was laid out in the middle of the roadway and people were performing CPR. 

The ambulance departed from the scene without any emergency lights on. 

A silver Chevy Equinox with a broken windshield pulled into the Fastrip gas station. The driver was seen cooperating with a deputy at the scene. Details on the pedestrian such as gender or age were not available att the time of this article.

The Hesperia Police Department is handling the investigation and additional information will be updated as it becomes available. 

