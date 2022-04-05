Pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Mojave Dr and Condor Road in Victorville

UPDATE @ 10:30 PM — The incident is now being investigated as a fatal traffic accident.

UPDATE @10:15 PM — VVNG reader Tabitha Marie Sorrells commented on the Facebook post about the article and said she saw it all. “She was a female, she looked homeless, she was walking from the Little Ceasers parking lot,” she stated. According to Tabitha, the pedestrian flew into the air after she was hit and the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene.

—original article—

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian struck by a vehicle Monday night in Victorville was airlifted to a trauma center.

It happened at about 7:30 pm, on April 4, 2022, at the busy intersection of Mojave Drive and Condor Road.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and located the pedestrian down in the roadway, near the entrance to Mojave Market & Liquor.

Victorville City Fire requested a medical helicopter to airlift the pedestrian to a trauma center. According to witnesses, the pedestrian was a female.

Eastbound lanes of Mojave Drive were closed down temporarily while deputies photographed the scene and interviewed witnesses.

Information on the vehicle involved or the driver was not immediately available.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

