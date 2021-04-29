Pedestrian struck and killed Wednesday night in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night in Victorville.

It happened at about 9:08 pm, in the area of North Culver Road and Burwood Road.

Deputies located a male in the roadway suffering from major injuries. Despite life-saving measures, the male succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Sheriff’s officials said the subject was struck by a Chevrolet Camaro traveling westbound on North Culver Road. The driver of the Camaro stopped, rendered aid to the subject, and waited for law enforcement to arrive.

North Culver Road, between Burwood Road and Eto Camino Road, was closed for several hours during the investigation and reopened around 1:00 a.m.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy S. Lenihan or Deputy C. Bennington at the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.